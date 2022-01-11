Left Menu

People of Punjab will chose their CM, not the Congress high command: Sidhu

People elect MLAs and in Punjab, they will choose their chief minister as well, not the Congress high command, the partys state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu asserted on Tuesday.Sidhus sharp retort came in response to reporters query on who would be the partys chief ministerial face in Punjab after the February 14 pill.

People elect MLAs and in Punjab, they will choose their chief minister as well, not the Congress “high command”, the party’s state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu asserted on Tuesday.

Sidhu’s sharp retort came in response to reporters’ query on who would be the party’s chief ministerial face in Punjab after the February 14 pill. “Who told you (reporter) that the (Congress) high command will make the CM? Who told you? Listen to me. The people of Punjab had elected MLAs five years back. It was the people of Punjab to decide whether they become MLAs or not and the people of Punjab will decide when there is an agenda.

“Therefore, do not have a false impression in your mind. People of Punjab will elect MLAs and people of Punjab too will make the CM,” he asserted.

