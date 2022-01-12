Left Menu

Delhi CM and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the party would announce its chief ministerial candidate for Punjab next week.

Updated: 12-01-2022 09:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 09:54 IST
Will announce AAP's Punjab CM candidate next week: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM and AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday that the party would announce its chief ministerial candidate for Punjab next week. Kejriwal, who is in Chandigarh for a two-day visit, said, "We will announce AAP's CM candidate for Punjab next week."

The Punjab election is scheduled for February 14 and the result will be announced on March 10. This time, Shiromani Akali Dal has joined hands with BSP and BJP is contesting elections with former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

In the 2017 Assembly election, the Congress party won the polls, securing 77 seats of the 117 total constituencies. AAP had emerged runner-up, winning 20 seats. Akali Dal had won 15 seats and its alliance partner BJP in 3 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

