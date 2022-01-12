Left Menu

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 12-01-2022 17:27 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:03 IST
J'khand CM inaugurates oxygen plants, says sound infrastructure in place to deal with third wave
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday said his government was taking all possible measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state, and a ''sound infrastructure'' has been put in place to deal with emergencies.

Soren was addressing people after virtually inaugurating seven new pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants, including two in Ranchi.

One each PSA plant has been set up in Jamshedpur, Ramgarh, Deoghar, Chakulia and Kuchai.

''We have established PSA oxygen plants in all districts. We started our battle with barely 2,500 oxygen beds, and today our hospitals are equipped with 25,000 such beds,'' the CM stated.

He said that efforts are underway to further strengthen the healthcare system.

''Some two years back, when the pandemic started spreading its tentacles, the biggest challenge before our government was that we did not have a proper facility for examining swab samples. Today, we have a sound infrastructure in place. We have oxygen-quipped beds, PSA oxygen plants in every district.

''The state government strives to ensure no patient faces any problem due to paucity of resources,'' the chief minister underlined.

With better management of limited resources, the state had put up a strong fight against the first two waves of the pandemic, and now measures were being taken to combat the third, Soren said, adding that people should do their bit by adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

