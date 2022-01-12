QUOTES-UK PM Johnson apologises for lockdown gathering
"And I know the rage they feel with me, over the government I lead, when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make them.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized to parliament on Wednesday for a "bring your own booze" gathering that was held at his official Downing Street residence during the first coronavirus lockdown. Below are excerpts from Johnson's comments to the House of Commons:
"Mr. Speaker, I want to apologize. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months. I know the anguish that they have been through, unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things they love. "And I know the rage they feel with me, over the government I lead, when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make them. And though I cannot anticipate the conclusions of the current inquiry, I have learned enough to know that there were things we simply did not get right. And I must take responsibility."
