QUOTES-UK PM Johnson apologises for lockdown gathering

"And I know the rage they feel with me, over the government I lead, when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make them.

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 17:37 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized to parliament on Wednesday for a "bring your own booze" gathering that was held at his official Downing Street residence during the first coronavirus lockdown. Below are excerpts from Johnson's comments to the House of Commons:

"Mr. Speaker, I want to apologize. I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months. I know the anguish that they have been through, unable to mourn their relatives, unable to live their lives as they want or to do the things they love. "And I know the rage they feel with me, over the government I lead, when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make them. And though I cannot anticipate the conclusions of the current inquiry, I have learned enough to know that there were things we simply did not get right. And I must take responsibility."

