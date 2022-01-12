BJP MLA Avtar Singh Bhadana joins RLD

BJP legislator Avtar Singh Bhadana on Wednesday joined the Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal ahead of assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh.

Bhadana represented Muzaffarnagar district's Meerapur Assembly segment in the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha. As a Congress leader, he has been a Lok Sabha MP from Faridabad in Haryana four times.

He has been a minister in Haryana in 1988.

RLD sources told PTI that Bhadana is likely to be fielded from the Jewar Assembly constituency in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal is among the parties that have tied up with the Samajwadi Party to fight the upcoming Assembly elections.

Jayant Chaudhary on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce the 64-year-old Bhadana's entry into his party and shared their pictures together. The Twitter post was retweeted by Bhadana.

The meeting took place in New Delhi, sources said.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases from February 10 and the results will be declared on March 10.

Polling in the Jewar assembly constituency, currently held by BJP's Dhirendra Singh, is scheduled for February 10. Jewar has 3.46 lakh voters.

