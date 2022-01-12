Left Menu

73,000-litre liquor, 1,825-kg cannabis seized in UP since poll code imposed: Chief Electoral Officer

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 18:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have seized 73,000 litres of liquor worth over Rs 1.45 crore and 1,825 kg of cannabis valued at Rs 2.5 crore since the imposition of the model code of conduct in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla said on Wednesday.

The model code is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission for political parties, candidates, government and the party in power during elections concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct.

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7 in seven phases with the counting of votes on March 10, the Election Commission announced on Saturday.

With the announcement of the schedule, the Model Code of Conduct for governments, candidates and political parties has come into force.

Giving details of seizure, Shukla said 73,053 litres of liquor worth Rs 1.45 crore and 1,824 kg cannabis worth Rs 2.5 crore has been seized in different districts of the state.

Also, over 25 lakh political campaign items were removed from government properties and private land.

Shukla said the police department has so far got 2,01,639 licensed arms deposited, while 88 licences have been confiscated and 190 cancelled.

