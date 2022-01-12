No roadshow, physical rally during rural poll campaigns in Odisha

The Odisha government on Wednesday issued guidelines for upcoming elections to panchayati raj institutions, banning roadshows and large gatherings during campaigns as the state is going through a ''critical stage'' of the COVID-19 pandemic. It allowed candidates to conduct door-to-door campaigns with only five people and asked them to wear face masks and maintain social distancing norms during the exercise. In a notification, the Special Relief Commissioner Office said the state government does hereby lay down stipulations for elections to PRIs, 2022 as per the COVID guidelines issued by the State Election Commission.

According to it, priority should be given to social or electronic media campaigns. ''Maximum of five persons, including a candidate, are allowed during the door-to-door campaign. COVID-positive candidates shall restrict their campaign through electronic platform only...their physical presence in campaign is strictly prohibited,'' the order said. There will be ''no roadshow, padayatra (march), cycle/bike/vehicle rallies and processions'', it said. ''No physical rally of any political party or candidates or any other groups related to elections are allowed,'' the SRC order said, adding that no victory procession will be permitted. Political parties and their nominees have also been instructed to follow COVID protocols, including wearing of masks and frequent sanitisation, in their camp offices.

The district administrations will arrange for multiple receiving and dispatch centres and counting facilities in the block headquarters to avoid overcrowding as per the order of the State Election Commission.

''While filing nominations, either a candidate or a proposer will enter Election Officer’s office by following social distancing and observing COVID protocols,'' it said.

Elections to three-tier panchayats will take place on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24, and over 2.79 crore people are expected to exercise their franchise.

Counting of votes will be held on February 26, 27 and 28.

The SRC, in its order, also warned that those who will not follow the instructions will face legal action as per provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Odisha on Wednesday registered 8,778 fresh cases, the biggest single-day spike since June 3 last year, with the tally rising to 10,91,547. The death toll stood at 8,469 as no fresh fatality was registered.

The SRC also issued a fresh guideline for strict adherence to COVID protocols during religious functions and rituals.

All the collectors, SPs, police commissioner of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar and commissioners of all municipal corporations are instructed to take strict measures during festivities to contain the spread of the disease.

