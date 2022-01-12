Left Menu

Spain's Efe considers leaving Cuba after journalists' credentials withdrawn

Most local media is operated by the state, though some independent outlets have emerged in recent years. Cuban officials have not specified why they withdrew the credentials of some of the agency's staff, but the island's state-run media has said Efe's reporting was biased and sought to fan the flames of the planned rallies in November.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 12-01-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 12-01-2022 22:45 IST
Spain's Efe considers leaving Cuba after journalists' credentials withdrawn
  • Country:
  • Spain

The Spanish state-owned newswire Efe, which has a large reach in Latin America, is considering leaving Cuba after several of its staff on the island had their credentials withdrawn, its president Gabriela Canas said on Wednesday. Efe said the Cuban authorities withheld the visa for a team member appointed in July. They withdrew all credentials to Efe's workers in November, just prior to planned protests, though two were quickly reinstated, it said.

"We are starting to evaluate our presence on the island. If we cannot practice journalism freely, there is nothing more we can do," Canas said at an event in Madrid, according to a video posted on Efe's website. Foreign journalists are allowed to work in Cuba only with the permission of the communist-run government. Most local media is operated by the state, though some independent outlets have emerged in recent years.

Cuban officials have not specified why they withdrew the credentials of some of the agency's staff, but the island's state-run media has said Efe's reporting was biased and sought to fan the flames of the planned rallies in November. Those protests fizzled under government pressure. Efe is down to two staff with official credentials in Cuba, a writer and a video reporter, from seven in mid-2021, Canas said.

Cuba's embassy in Madrid did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

Heavily buried supermassive black hole discovered in dwarf galaxy Mrk 462

 United States
2
Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will launch in 2027

Simulated ultra-deep field image shows NASA Roman telescope's power; will la...

 United States
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
4
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022