Guj BJP chief seeks apology from Congress for PM security breach incident

Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil on Wednesday sought apology from Congress over the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Punjab.

For the first time in the country's history a prime minister was `deliberately' stopped from attending a rally, he claimed.

''This is indeed a serious matter. Congress should tender an apology for what happened....People will never forgive it. I am confident that the opposition party will have to face consequences for this,'' Paatil told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Citing a `sting operation' carried out by a news channel, Paatil claimed that the Congress government in Punjab deliberately ignored the security threat.

''A DCP of the Punjab CID had warned in advance about the possible unwarranted situation during the PM's visit. But the DCP's report was ignored and no efforts were made to stop the agitators from reaching the spot. Police officials actually supported the agitators,'' the BJP leader alleged.

''The international border was just 10 kilometers away from the place where the PM's convoy got stuck. Houses surrounding the area might have helped snipers in taking aim. The PM's route was also not sealed as per the protocols,'' claimed Paatil.

In a major security lapse, prime minister Modi's convoy was stranded on a flyover for nearly 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters in Ferozepur earlier this month. He returned from poll-bound Punjab without attending a scheduled rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)