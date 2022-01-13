Left Menu

Democrats to force U.S. Senate debate on voting rights legislation-memo

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-01-2022 02:47 IST
Democrats in the U.S. Congress this week will advance voting rights legislation using a procedure that will allow quick debate in the Senate over Republican objections, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

But Democrats will not be able to pass the bill without reforming the chamber's filibuster rule that requires 60 of the 100 senators to agree on most legislation, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in the memo.

