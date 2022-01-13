Third Uttar Pradesh minister quits cabinet, likely to join SP
OBC leader Dharam Singh Saini on Thursday became the third minister to resign from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.
The resignation letter of Saini, who was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, addressed to Governor Anandiben Patel is doing the rounds on social media platforms.
OBC leaders Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.
As in the case of Maurya and Chauhan, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a picture of himself with Saini, indicating that he is also headed to the SP.
A four-time MLA from Nakud in Saharanpur district, Saini is considered close to Maurya.
