Left Menu

Third Uttar Pradesh minister quits cabinet, likely to join SP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 15:47 IST
Third Uttar Pradesh minister quits cabinet, likely to join SP
  • Country:
  • India

OBC leader Dharam Singh Saini on Thursday became the third minister to resign from the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

The resignation letter of Saini, who was the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush, addressed to Governor Anandiben Patel is doing the rounds on social media platforms.

OBC leaders Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan resigned from the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

As in the case of Maurya and Chauhan, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted a picture of himself with Saini, indicating that he is also headed to the SP.

A four-time MLA from Nakud in Saharanpur district, Saini is considered close to Maurya.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5009566 and Windows 10 KB5009543 updates

 Global
2
RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

RailTel to create 'Edge Data Centres' at 102 locations across India

 India
3
NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a supernova remnant

NASA's newest X-ray telescope sets sight on first science target - a superno...

 United States
4
NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to normal next week

NASA’s InSight Mars lander enters safe mode after dust storm; may return to ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022