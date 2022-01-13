UP polls: Cong fields candidates from Noida, Dadri, Jewar constituencies

The Congress on Thursday announced candidates for assembly polls from Noida, Dadri and Jewar constituencies in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress has decided to field Pankhuri Pathak from Noida, Deepak Bhati 'Chotiwala' from Dadri and Manoj Chaudhary from Jewar, according to the list of candidates shared by the party on social media.

All three assembly seats are currently held by BJP leaders, with Pankaj Singh in Noida, Tejpal Nagar in Dadri and Dhirendra Singh in Jewar.

Noida has 6,90,231 voters, Dadri 5,86,889 and Jewar 3,46,425 voters, according to official figures. Elections to these seats will be held on February 10 in the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh and the results will be announced on March 10. PTI KIS SRY SRY

