Omicron spreading rapidly, stay alert, avoid panic: PM Modi on COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly as compared to other variants adding that there is a need to stay alert but also ensure that panic is not created. "Compared to previous variants Omicron is rapidly spreading...it's more transmissible...Our health experts are assessing the situation. It's clear that we have to stay alert, but also ensure to avoid panic," the Prime Minister said during the virtual meeting with Chief Minsters of the states over COVID-19 situation.

To contain the spread of the virus, the Prime Minister said the "pre-emptive, pro-active and collective approach" adopted by the central and state governments is the "mantra of victory" this time as well. India has reported a surge in COVID-19 cases in the recent past.

India on Thursday reported 2,47,417 fresh COVID-19 cases. The new cases reported on Thursday are about 27 per cent higher as compared to yesterday's figures. On Wednesday, the country had seen 1,94,720 new COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)