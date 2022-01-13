Left Menu

SP-RLD alliance announces first list of 29 candidates for UP polls

The Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance on Thursday announced its first list of 29 candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Of the 29 seats, the SP has fielded its candidates on 10 while the RLD on 19, according to a list shared by the RLD on social media.

The Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance on Thursday announced its first list of 29 candidates for upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls. Of the 29 seats, the SP has fielded its candidates on 10 while the RLD on 19, according to a list shared by the RLD on social media. Among the constituencies where the SP-RLD combine has announced candidates are Meerut, Baghpat, Kairana, Shamli, Loni, Sahibabad, Jewar, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Agra Cantt, Agra (rural).

