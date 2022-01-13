French Prime Minister Castex to meet with teachers' unions following strike

French Prime Minister Jean Castex will meet with French teachers union representatives later on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The meeting comes as tens of thousands of French teachers walked off the job on Thursday over what they say is the government's failure to adopt a coherent policy for schools to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and protect pupils and staff against infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)