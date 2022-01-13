Left Menu

French Prime Minister Castex to meet with teachers' unions following strike

Updated: 13-01-2022 20:18 IST | Created: 13-01-2022 20:18 IST
French Prime Minister Castex to meet with teachers' unions following strike
French Prime Minister Jean Castex will meet with French teachers union representatives later on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office said.

The meeting comes as tens of thousands of French teachers walked off the job on Thursday over what they say is the government's failure to adopt a coherent policy for schools to manage the COVID-19 pandemic and protect pupils and staff against infection.

