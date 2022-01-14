Left Menu

White House says it will keep having meetings to promote voting rights

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-01-2022 02:42 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 02:42 IST
President Joe Biden's administration will keep having meetings and calls to promote voting rights, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Thursday, as Biden faces an uphill battle to get voting rights legislation passed in a narrowly divided Senate.

Biden acknowledged on Thursday he was not sure if his administration could push the legislation through Congress, but said he would continue fighting for it.

