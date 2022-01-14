Left Menu

UP Assembly polls: Nomination process for 58 seats in 11 districts to begin today

The filing of nominations for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 58 seats in 11 districts will begin on Friday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-01-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 10:56 IST
The filing of nominations for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections for 58 seats in 11 districts will begin on Friday. In this phase, polling will be held for a total of 58 seats in 11 districts of the state which will include Shamli, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Hapur, GautamBuddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra, and Aligarh.

Out of the 58 seats, nine seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes. The last date for filing nominations will be January 21 and scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on January 24, while names can be withdrawn till January 27.

Elections for the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polls in the state will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the wake of the COVID-19 surge, the Election Commission of India has directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15 for the elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

