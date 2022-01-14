U.S. and its allies welcome Serbia's Jan. 16 referendum on constitutional changes
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 14-01-2022 18:47 IST
The United States and some of its key allies welcomed Serbia's Jan. 16 referendum on constitutional changes "as a key step to strengthen the independence of the judiciary", the countries said.
The U.S. State Department released a joint statement by France, Germany, Italy, UK, U.S., and the European Union on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
