Over 8 lakh respond after AAP asks people to choose party's CM face in Punjab

Over eight lakh people have so far responded to an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) survey asking them choose a candidate from the party who could become its chief ministerial face for the February 14 Punjab assembly polls.

The AAP launched the survey under its ‘Janta Chunegi Apna CM'' drive.

''In merely 24 hours, more than eight lakh people have responded to the phone number released by the AAP for choosing the party's chief ministerial face in Punjab,'' AAP senior leader Harpal Singh Cheema, who is also the Leader of Opposition, said on Friday evening.

Cheema said that during the last 24 hours, more than three lakh WhatsApp messages, more than four lakh phone calls, over 50,000 text messages and more than one lakh voice messages have been received on the number.

He said that the AAP will announce its chief ministerial candidate after collecting and compiling the entire data.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal asked people on Thursday who should be the party's chief ministerial face in the Punjab assembly polls, even as he had stated that his own preference for the post is Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal, however, had ruled himself out of the race as the AAP launched its ''Janta Chunegi Apna CM'' drive and said the name of the candidate for the top post will be announced after getting the feedback of people.

A mobile number was launched by the party on which people could give their opinion till 5 pm on January 17 by recording their voice and sending text or WhatsApp messages as to who should be the party's chief ministerial candidate. Cheema claimed that the people of Punjab have made up their mind to wipe out traditional parties ''who have been indulging in dirty politics'' and added that the AAP will form the next government.

People will vote in favour of AAP with a clear majority, he said.

