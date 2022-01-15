Left Menu

UP polls: Maurya thanks PM, BJP leadership after getting ticket from Sirathu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-01-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 19:44 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party leadership for choosing him as the party candidate from Sirathu assembly constituency in Kaushambi district.

In a tweet in Hindi, Maurya said, ''I express my thanks to the prime minister (Narendra Modi), BJP national president (J P Nadda) and the entire national leadership for making me the party candidate from my place of birth -- 251 Sirathu assembly constituency in Kaushambi district.'' As the news of Maurya being named the candidate went viral, his supporters celebrated by distributing sweets and bursting firecrackers.

Sheetla Prasad Patel, the current BJP MLA from Sirathu, in a tweet in Hindi said, ''Greeted the party workers with sweets on UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya being named as candidates for the assembly elections. Thanks to the senior leadership (of the party).'' In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Maurya had registered a win from Sirathu.

