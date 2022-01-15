Left Menu

Gave special focus on differently-abled people in 3 yrs of govt: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 15-01-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 20:22 IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said various people-friendly initiatives have been launched in the last three years as his government is sensitive towards citizens' concerns. He said the state government has left no stone unturned in formulating schemes for the welfare of the differently-abled people.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Gandhi Deaf College, Jodhpur, through video conference from his residence in Jaipur, Gehlot thanked public representatives, social organisations, frontline workers and donors for their ''unprecedented support'' in fulfilling the state government's resolve of ensuring that no one slept hungry during COVID-19.

Gehlot rated his government as 'excellent' in managing the pandemic situation and in terms of help offered to the poor and destitute.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

