India extends ban on public events in election states as COVID cases rise
India's election commission extended its ban on political rallies and roadshows in five states on Saturday due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The ban, which runs to Jan. 22, excludes indoor political party events of less than 300 people, or at 50% of a venue's capacity, the watchdog said in a statement.
India's election commission extended its ban on political rallies and roadshows in five states on Saturday due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.
The ban, which runs to Jan. 22, excludes indoor political party events of less than 300 people, or at 50% of a venue's capacity, the watchdog said in a statement. India reported 268,833 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its total tally to 36.84 million, according to data from the federal health ministry. Deaths from COVID-19 rose by 402 to 485,752.
Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state and a key battleground for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will hold elections starting next month. The poll in the northern state, which is currently ruled by Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, is seen a barometer for national elections due in 2024. The northern states of Punjab and Uttarakhand, tourist hotspot Goa and the northeastern state of Manipur will also hold elections in coming months.
Modi's government faced criticism last year for its handling of the pandemic during a second wave that overran healthcare systems across the country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Bharatiya Janata Party
- Punjab
- Uttarakhand
- Narendra Modi
- India
ALSO READ
Modi to visit Meerut on Jan 2, to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University
Intense cold wave sweeps most places in Punjab, Haryana
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut
NIA lodges case against Sikhs for Justice member Jaswinder Singh Multani for conspiring to revive terrorism in Punjab: Officials.
NIA registers case against Sikhs for Justice operative for attempts to revive terrorism in Punjab