Shiv Sena MLC targets Opposition for attacking Maha CM
Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve on Saturday alleged that the Opposition has been criticising Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as it has lost the mental balance. Speaking to reporters here, Danve said that even courts had observed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is the best CM. This is happening because the Opposition leaders have lost their mental balance, Danve alleged.
Shiv Sena MLC Ambadas Danve on Saturday alleged that the Opposition has been criticising Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray as it has lost the (mental) balance. Speaking to reporters here, Danve said that even courts had observed that Chief Minister (Uddhav Thackeray) is the best CM. ''He has waived loans of 97 per cent of farmers in Maharashtra. He introduced Shakti law for the protection of women in the state. But still, leaders of opposition parties try to criticise him through their comments,'' he said. This is happening because the Opposition leaders have lost their (mental) balance, Danve alleged. The BJP has taken a swipe at Thackeray, who is recuperating from spine surgery, asking him to hand over the charge of the post to some other leader.
