Punjab polls: SAD fields Parminder Sohana from Mohali

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 15-01-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 15-01-2022 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Akali Dal announced on Saturday to field youth leader Parminder Singh Sohana from Mohali assembly seat for the February 14 Punjab Assembly polls.

With this announcement, the party has so far declared 94 candidates.

''SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal has announced youth leader Parminder Singh Sohana as party candidate from Mohali. He has remained Vice Chairman & MD of Labourfed Punjab. Total announced 94,'' said party leader Daljit Singh Cheema in a tweet.

Mohali is currently represented by former minister and Congress MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu.

Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

The SAD forged an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in June last year for the state assembly elections.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the Mayawati-led BSP will fight 20 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab, while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

