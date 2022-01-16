Left Menu

Australian PM Morrison welcomes court decision to dismiss Djokovic visa case

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 16-01-2022 14:19 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 14:10 IST
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday welcomed a Federal Court ruling that upheld the cancellation of tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's visa, saying the decision will help "keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe".

A medical exemption that allowed Djokovic to enter the country without being vaccinated had sparked fury in Australia, becoming a political issue for Morrison, who has to call a federal election before May.

"It's now time to get on with the Australian Open and get back to enjoying tennis over the summer," Morrison said in a statement.

