Australian PM Morrison welcomes court decision to dismiss Djokovic visa case
- Australia
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday welcomed a Federal Court ruling that upheld the cancellation of tennis superstar Novak Djokovic's visa, saying the decision will help "keep our borders strong and keep Australians safe".
A medical exemption that allowed Djokovic to enter the country without being vaccinated had sparked fury in Australia, becoming a political issue for Morrison, who has to call a federal election before May.
"It's now time to get on with the Australian Open and get back to enjoying tennis over the summer," Morrison said in a statement.
