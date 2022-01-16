Left Menu

BJP's hate politics very harmful for country: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the BJPs politics of hatred is very harmful for the country and is also responsible for unemployment.The former Congress chief said this a day after he attacked the BJP government by putting out an online quiz.I also believe that the hate politics of the BJP is very harmful for the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 14:56 IST
BJP's hate politics very harmful for country: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said the BJP's politics of ''hatred'' is very harmful for the country and is also responsible for unemployment.

The former Congress chief said this a day after he attacked the BJP government by putting out an online quiz.

''I also believe that the hate politics of the BJP is very harmful for the country. And this hatred is also responsible for the unemployment,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''Domestic and foreign industries cannot run without peace in the society. Will defeat this growing hatred around you everyday with brotherhood. Are you with me? #NoHate,'' Gandhi added.

The Congress leader had put out an online quiz on Saturday, asking people about the ''biggest shortcoming'' of the BJP government. The options he gave were ''unemployment'', ''tax extortion'', ''price rise'' and an ''atmosphere of hatred''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022