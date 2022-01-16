Left Menu

UK PM Johnson broke the law and lied about it - opposition leader Starmer

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had broken the law and then lied about it over parties held inside his Downing Street residence during coronavirus lockdowns. "I think he broke the law. "I think he then lied about what had happened."

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-01-2022 15:32 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 15:26 IST
UK PM Johnson broke the law and lied about it - opposition leader Starmer
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had broken the law and then lied about it over parties held inside his Downing Street residence during coronavirus lockdowns.

"I think he broke the law. I think he's as good as admitted that he broke the law," Starmer told the BBC, citing Johnson's apology to parliament for attending one such event. "I think he then lied about what had happened."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022