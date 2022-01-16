UK PM Johnson broke the law and lied about it - opposition leader Starmer
The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had broken the law and then lied about it over parties held inside his Downing Street residence during coronavirus lockdowns. "I think he broke the law. "I think he then lied about what had happened."
The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had broken the law and then lied about it over parties held inside his Downing Street residence during coronavirus lockdowns.
"I think he broke the law. I think he's as good as admitted that he broke the law," Starmer told the BBC, citing Johnson's apology to parliament for attending one such event. "I think he then lied about what had happened."
