Left Menu

UP polls: BJP leader makes objectionable comments against party MLA

A video has gone viral on social media purportedly showing an Uttar Pradesh BJP leader making objectionable remarks against a party MLA.In the around one-minute long video, Chandra Ram Chaudhary, who is also the chairman of the Lok Kala Sanskriti and Tharu Janjaati Vikas Board, said people will beat sitting BJP legislator from Gaisri assembly constituency Shailesh Kumar Singh Shailu with shoes.

PTI | Balrampur(Up) | Updated: 16-01-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 18:34 IST
UP polls: BJP leader makes objectionable comments against party MLA
  • Country:
  • India

A video has gone viral on social media purportedly showing an Uttar Pradesh BJP leader making objectionable remarks against a party MLA.

In the around one-minute long video, Chandra Ram Chaudhary, who is also the chairman of the Lok Kala Sanskriti and Tharu Janjaati Vikas Board, said people will beat sitting BJP legislator from Gaisri assembly constituency Shailesh Kumar Singh 'Shailu' with shoes. The video was allegedly shot on Saturday.

Chaudhary hails from the Tharu community and sought a ticket for himself from Gaisri, which is his hometown and has a sizeable number of Tharus.

If I am not given ticket from Gaisri, then no one can help BJP win the constituency. Even the OBCs are angry with the BJP, he said in the video.

District BJP chief Pradeep Singh said he has got information about the matter and it is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022