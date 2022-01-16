Left Menu

Ahead of Manipur polls, Congress leader Alhaj Mohammed joins NPP

Ahead of Assembly elections in Manipur, Alhaj Mohammed Nasiruddin Khan, son of former state Minister Mohammed Allauddin Khan from Congress Party, joined the National People's Party (NPP) on Sunday at Mayon Complex, Iroisemba here.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 19:24 IST
Ahead of Manipur polls, Congress leader Alhaj Mohammed joins NPP
Alhaj Mohammed Nasiruddin Khan joined NPP today. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Assembly elections in Manipur, Alhaj Mohammed Nasiruddin Khan, son of former state Minister Mohammed Allauddin Khan from Congress Party, joined the National People's Party (NPP) on Sunday at Mayon Complex, Iroisemba here. Y Joykumar Singh, the National General Secretary of NPP, said while talking to ANI that Khan joining the NPP is a good development for the party. "Our party believes in taking everyone along, especially minorities. He is a good prospect," he added.

Asked about candidates for the upcoming assembly polls in the state, Singh said that the party will field 40 candidates and 25-26 seats have been finalised. "Tomorrow, after the meeting of Election Management Committee, we will decide whether to announce candidates in one phases or two phases. All of the candidates have been selected after very serious study, on basis on winnability," he added.

The NPP is an ally of the ruling BJP in Manipur. It has four MLAs in the 60-member Assembly, of which two are ministers. Elections in Manipur will be held in two phases-- on February 27 and March 6. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022