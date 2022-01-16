Left Menu

After being denied ticket, 'Gulabi Gang' chief quits Congress

The Congress, this time, has replaced her with Ranjana Bhartilal Pandey.Pal runs a womens organisation named Gulabi Gang.The 2014 Bollywood movie Gulaab Gang featuring Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla, was widely considered to be inspired by Pal and her organisation.

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 16-01-2022 21:50 IST | Created: 16-01-2022 21:50 IST
After being denied ticket, 'Gulabi Gang' chief quits Congress
  • Country:
  • India

'Gulabi Gang' commander Sampat Pal on Sunday said she has resigned from the Congress as the party denied her a ticket for the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Holding the state Congress leaders and the observers directly responsible for denying her the ticket, Pal said she will apprise about the 'internal politicking' to the Congress top brass in New Delhi.

Pal had contested the Assembly polls from Mau-Manikpur seat on the Congress ticket in the 2012 and 2017 polls. While she secured only 2,203 votes in the 2012 polls, she backed 40,524 votes in 2017 when she was the SP-Congress ally candidate. The Congress, this time, has replaced her with Ranjana Bhartilal Pandey.

Pal runs a women's organisation named 'Gulabi Gang'.

The 2014 Bollywood movie 'Gulaab Gang' featuring Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla, was widely considered to be inspired by Pal and her organisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

All hostages safely released from standoff at Texas synagogue

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga

UPDATE 1-Tsunami observed in American Samoa following volcanic activity in T...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; Anemia in astronauts could be a challenge for space missions and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector faces criticism; NASA begins process of bringing new space telescope into focus and more

Science News Roundup: Indonesia's sweeping restructuring of science sector f...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022