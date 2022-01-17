Uma Bharti meets Puri Shankaracharya

Left Menu

17-01-2022
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti on Sunday met Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati here.

The subject of discussion between the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and the seer is, however, not known.

Bharati could not visit Lord Jagannath temple here as the 12th century shrine was closed for devotees in the wake of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

She had darshan of “Patitapaban” (replicate of Lord Jagannath) from outside the temple near the Lion’s Gate before going to meet the seer. The meeting was held ahead of the assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.

