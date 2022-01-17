Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 11:36 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 11:29 IST
Birju Maharaj's contribution to filed of Indian classical dance unparalleled: Rahul
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI/file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of renowned Kathak exponent Birju Maharaj, and said he will be remembered for his contribution to the field of Indian classical dance.

''Received the sad news of the demise of Kathak maestro Shri Birju Maharaj. My condolences to his family, friends and fans.His contribution to the field of Indian classical dance is unparalleled and he will be remembered for it,'' Gandhi said on Twitter.

Birju Maharaj died at his home in Delhi at the age of 83.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

