Dr. Martin Luther King Jr: Google doodle celebrates MLK Day 2022

Happy MLK Day!

Today Google doodle to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. This United States federal holiday commemorates a day of service and reflection on the life and work of Dr. King—the civil rights leader who worked as a lifelong advocate for racial equality and the end of segregation. Today's Doodle, illustrated by Brooklyn, New York-based guest artist Olivia Fields.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born in Atlanta, Georgia on January 15, 1929. He was the son of early civil rights activist and minister Martin Luther King Sr.

He began his career of service in Montgomery, Alabama as a pastor and community leader in the NAACP, which aimed to establish legal protections for the Black community across all aspects of social and institutional life. Members of the NAACP elected Dr. King to fight segregation by leading a historic bus boycott in 1955. Martin Luther King Jr. was an American Baptist minister and activist who became the most visible spokesman and leader in the American civil rights movement from 1955 until his assassination in 1968.

As the first, large-scale, peaceful demonstration of its kind, the Montgomery Bus Boycotts marked a turning point in the American civil rights movement and inspired generations to fight for civil rights.

King advanced civil rights through nonviolence and civil disobedience, inspired by his Christian beliefs and the nonviolent activism of Mahatma Gandhi.

Through influential demonstrations, speeches, and written works, Dr. King spread his message of racial justice and economic equality. His efforts culminated with the passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, a landmark piece of legislation that decreed the end of legal public segregation and discrimination in the United States. In commemoration of Dr. King's birthday, the third Monday in January was declared a federal holiday in 1983 and observed for the first time in 1986.

Dr. King's legacy lives on in the work of his children and in the millions inspired by his impactful rhetoric to continue pushing the arc of the moral universe to an equitable society for all.

