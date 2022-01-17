British PM Johnson wishes he had not attended boozy lockdown gathering
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-01-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 12:46 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wishes he had not attended a "bring your own booze" gathering in Downing Street during Britain's first coronavirus lockdown and understands the public's anger, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi said. "The prime minister understands the level of hurt in the country," Zahawi told Sky News on Monday.
Zahawi said Johnson attended the event to support and encourage his staff but "he now wishes he hadn't done that, he wishes he'd said: 'Look get back to your desk because this is wrong.'"
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Zahawi
- Johnson
- British
- Britain
- Sky News
- Nadhim Zahawi
- Education
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Daniel Craig receives same British honour as his fictional counterpart James Bond
Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war
British govt rushing tests to schools so classes can reopen
UK's Johnson will 'continue on same path' in tackling COVID
Omicron 'plainly milder'; new measures not needed, UK's Johnson says