Punjab Assembly poll postponed, voting on February 20

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to postpone the voting dates for the Punjab Assembly election to February 20. Earlier, the State was scheduled to go for polls on February 14.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 17-01-2022 14:43 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to postpone the voting dates for the Punjab Assembly election to February 20. Earlier, the State was scheduled to go for polls on February 14. This comes after several political parties, including Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party and former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress, requested the Commission to postpone the elections.

Sources said that the request was made as many people from the Scheduled Caste community from State are likely to visit Varanasi, in view of Guru Ravidas birth anniversary on February 16. According to the statement issued by the ECI, the last date for filing the nomination for the candidates is on February 1, while the candidates can withdraw their nominations till February 2.

The results will be announced on March 10. (ANI)

