Veteran leader of working classes, ex-Maha minister N D Patil dead

Veteran Shetkari Kamgar Paksha leader and former Maharashtra minister Narayan Dyandeo Patil, popularly known as N D Patil, who fought for the cause of farmers and the marginalised sections of society, died due to age-related ailments in Kolhapur city on Monday, an official said.

He was 92.

Leaders across political parties, including Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and NCP president Sharad Pawar, paid rich tributes to Patil and said with his demise, farmers and labourers have lost their voice.

Thackeray directed authorities to conduct Patil’s last rites with state honours.

Patil had joined the Shetkari Kamgar Paksha (SKP), an outfit of workers and farmers, in 1948 to fight for their rights. He had also worked as the secretary-general of the SKP.

While working with the outfit, Patil studied academic and social issues in depth. He fought for the protection of interest of the downtrodden during his life.

Patil was an MLC for 18 years and also served as the state Cooperative Minister.

A leader of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, Patil had also served as an MLA from 1985 to 1990. He was born on July 15, 1929, in Dhavali village in Sangli district in western Maharashtra.

Patil completed M A in Economics from Willingdon College in Sangli. After completing LLB from Pune University, he worked as a professor at the Chhatrapati Shivaji College in Satara.

He was also a former dean of the sociology department at the Shivaji University in Kolhapur.

From 1959, he had been a member of the managing council of the Rayat Shikshan Sanstha in Satara.

Condolences poured in for the veteran leader.

Chief Minister Thackeray said Patil was the torch-bearer of progressive thinking of the state and kept the torch of ideas of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Karamveer Bhaurao Patil burning.

“The strong voice of farmers and working people has been lost,” said Thackeray in Mumbai.

The chief minister said Patil espoused the cause of making Belgaum in Karnatka, which has a large number of Marathi-speaking people, as a part of Maharashtra.

“His leadership was inspiring for Maharashtra. The state of Maharashtra will suffer a lot due to Patil's departure,“ the chief minister added.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, in his tweet, condoled the death of Patil, saying a principled and selfless leader, who had faith in the working class, has been lost. Patil was Sharad Pawar's brother-in-law.

“With the demise of Patil, the principled and selfless leader of Maharashtra, who had faith in the working class, who had faith in the working class, has been lost today. “He also raised voice in the legislature for the questions of the neglected people, his eloquent speeches filled the hall,” Pawar said recalling his tenure in the legislature. Patil also fulfilled the responsibility of Rayat Shikshan Sanstha with the same capacity during his tenure as its president and his contribution to the organisation can never be erased, Pawar added.

Devendra Fadnavis, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said he resolved many problems related to farmer, workers and mill workers.

As a legislator, he was active in the legislature for 22 to 23 years, the BJP leader added.

