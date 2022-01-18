Left Menu

UP Assembly polls: PM Modi to interact with BJP workers in Varanasi today

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2022 09:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 09:39 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. This will be PM Modis' first political interaction involving party workers since the Election Commission (EC) announced the schedule for the Assembly polls to five states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The interaction will take place via video conferencing as the Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended all physical rallies till January 22 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As per the party's Uttar Pradesh unit, the interaction will begin at 11 am.

He will give a victory mantra to the party workers for the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and will direct them to inform people about the welfare schemes implemented by the party here, sources said. "With the Godlike workers of BJP, a dialogue of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will be held on January 18th at 11:00 am. Share your thoughts and suggestions. To download the NAMO App, dial 1800 2090 920. #BJP4UP," the Official Twitter account of Bharatiya Janata Party, Uttar Pradesh tweeted today.

Further, sources also informed that the top leadership has started the preparations at the district level so that the maximum number of people can get connected. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

