Tauqeer Raza Khan, booked earlier for hate speech, joins Congress ahead of UP polls

Politician and Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, who was earlier booked for derogatory comments against PM Narendra Modi and reportedly issuing threats against the Hindu community, joined Congress ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Addressing a press conference alongside Ajay Lallu, Khan said "We had resentment with Congress, but Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took advantage of it. We are responsible for the loss of the country. This step has been taken to rectify that mistake."

"I request all the UP people, especially Muslims if you want to maintain peace here, vote Congress," Khan said. Congress' Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Kumar Lallu who was present at the event, welcomed Khan in the party and said "I am thankful to Tauqeer Raza Khan who has given his support to Congress."

"His support will certainly play an important role and ensure Congress forms government in Uttar Pradesh," Lallu said. Meanwhile, the Congress chief criticised the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Uttar Pradesh is the number one in farmer suicides, violence against women and unemployment rate. Why the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government is not addressing this?" Lallu asked. "We will take up issues of people. Congress will talk about women, farmers, poor and youth. Under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, our party will form a government in UP," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The polling in UP will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

