UP Polls: Lord Krishna biggest politician, we've learnt politics from him: Baghel after offering prayers in Mathura

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday offered prayers at Bankey Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and said that Lord Krishna was the biggest politician who fought for truth and the Congress has learnt politics from him. Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "Lord Krishna is the biggest politician who fought for truth, we've all learnt politics from him."

He further hit out at Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that his days are gone as a Chief Minister and shocking results will come in the upcoming Assembly polls. "Shocking results will come; days are gone for UP CM Yogi Adityanath," he said.

Earlier, Baghel expressed confidence in his party securing a win in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, Baghel who is also an observer for the UP Assembly election said, "The situation of Congress is strong in Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi, the organisation has become strong and has fought for the farmers, workers and women. There is great support on the ground for Congress. We are complying with the guidelines of the ECI. We are doing door to door campaign. We are adhering to the guidelines of the commission."

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)