Left Menu

UP Polls: Lord Krishna biggest politician, we've learnt politics from him: Baghel after offering prayers in Mathura

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday offered prayers at Bankey Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and said that Lord Krishna was the biggest politician who fought for truth and the Congress has learnt politics from him.

ANI | Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-01-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 16:31 IST
UP Polls: Lord Krishna biggest politician, we've learnt politics from him: Baghel after offering prayers in Mathura
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel offering prayers in Mathura (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday offered prayers at Bankey Bihari temple in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura and said that Lord Krishna was the biggest politician who fought for truth and the Congress has learnt politics from him. Speaking to ANI, Baghel said, "Lord Krishna is the biggest politician who fought for truth, we've all learnt politics from him."

He further hit out at Uttar Pradesh Cheif Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that his days are gone as a Chief Minister and shocking results will come in the upcoming Assembly polls. "Shocking results will come; days are gone for UP CM Yogi Adityanath," he said.

Earlier, Baghel expressed confidence in his party securing a win in the upcoming Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking to ANI, Baghel who is also an observer for the UP Assembly election said, "The situation of Congress is strong in Uttar Pradesh. Under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi, the organisation has become strong and has fought for the farmers, workers and women. There is great support on the ground for Congress. We are complying with the guidelines of the ECI. We are doing door to door campaign. We are adhering to the guidelines of the commission."

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10, the Election Commission said. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

ESA releases new image of Mars captured by ExoMars TGO

 Global
2
Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernova

Hubble captures stunning image of a galaxy that once hosted titanic supernov...

 Global
3
IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

IP Telecom partners with Nokia to extend fiber optic network in Portugal

 Portugal
4
How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

How Some Developing Nations are Leading the Charge in Tech Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022