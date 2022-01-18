Turkey's Erdogan says Russian invasion of Ukraine not realistic -NTV
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan was cited on Tuesday as saying the prospect of a Russian invasion of Ukraine was not realistic and that he needed to discuss the crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The West has voiced fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine by tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered near its border. Russia has denied such plans. "I don't view Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a realistic approach because Ukraine is not an ordinary country.
The West has voiced fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine by tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered near its border. Russia has denied such plans.
"I don't view Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a realistic approach because Ukraine is not an ordinary country. Ukraine is a strong country," Erdogan told reporters during a trip to Albania on Monday. "For Russia to take that step, it would need to revise the situation in the whole world and its own."
