Anyone with information on lockdown parties should speak to inquiry -UK PM's spokesman

Anyone with information for the investigation into alleged parties held in British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office during coronavirus lockdowns should come forward, Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, Johnson's former senior aide Dominic Cummings said he was willing to "swear under oath" that the prime minister knew a party was being held at his 10 Downing Street residence and office on May 20, 2020.

Asked if Johnson would be happy to see Cummings speak to the formal government investigation which is underway into that and several other alleged gatherings, the spokesman said: "The terms of reference are clear that if anyone has information relevant to the investigation they should come forward to the investigation team."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)