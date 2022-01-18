Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's Goa CM face tomorrow

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be announcing the party's CM candidate for Goa during a press conference in Panaji on Wednesday. Kejriwal had held a door-to-door campaign on Sunday in Cortalim village of Goa, which is scheduled to go to polls this February.

As a part of the campaign, Kejriwal along with other party members was seen interacting with voters in Cortalim. Pamphlets were distributed to the voters during the campaign. Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Earlier today, AAP announced its Lok Sabha MP Bhagwant Mann as the party's chief ministerial candidate for Punjab Assembly elections. (ANI)

