Ex-MLA Anil Kumar files nomination from Purqazi as SP-RLD candidate
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-01-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 18:14 IST
Former MLA Anil Kumar Tuesday filed his nomination papers for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls as a Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance candidate from Purqazi constituency.
The two-term former MLA had joined the SP from the BSP two years ago. He filed his papers Tuesday from the Purkazi (reserved) constituency. The constituency votes in the first phase of polling scheduled on February 10.
