Haryana: Nine-member panel to probe Dadam mining incident

Holding the states BJP-JJP government responsible for the incident, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda had alleged that there had been a scam of thousands of crores in the Dadam mining zone. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala too had alleged that illegal mining was going on under the Manohar Lal Khattar regime.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-01-2022 21:48 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 21:48 IST
A nine-member committee headed by a retired IAS officer will probe the Dadam mining site accident in Haryana's Bhiwani district, in which five people died and three injured following a landslide.

The state government re-constituted the earlier formed five-member fact-finding committee, which was headed by Bhiwani's Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Narwal.

The new nine-member committee, which has retained some members from the previous panel, will be headed by retired IAS officer S S Prasad.

The state government, having taken cognisance of the matter, has decided to re-constitute the committee, a government order said.

The other members of the nine-member committee are Member Secretary, Haryana State Pollution Control Board; Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani; Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhiwani; State Geologist, Department of Mines and Geology, Haryana; Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Tosham; Divisional Forest Officer Bhiwani; and District Mining Officer, Bhiwani.

After the incident, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja had demanded a judicial probe monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge. Holding the state's BJP-JJP government responsible for the incident, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda had alleged that there had been a “scam of thousands of crores” in the Dadam mining zone. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala too had alleged that illegal mining was going on under the Manohar Lal Khattar regime.

