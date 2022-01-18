Haryana: Nine-member panel to probe Dadam mining incident

A nine-member committee headed by a retired IAS officer will probe the Dadam mining site accident in Haryana's Bhiwani district, in which five people died and three injured following a landslide.

The state government re-constituted the earlier formed five-member fact-finding committee, which was headed by Bhiwani's Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Narwal.

The new nine-member committee, which has retained some members from the previous panel, will be headed by retired IAS officer S S Prasad.

The state government, having taken cognisance of the matter, has decided to re-constitute the committee, a government order said.

The other members of the nine-member committee are Member Secretary, Haryana State Pollution Control Board; Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani; Additional Deputy Commissioner, Bhiwani; Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhiwani; State Geologist, Department of Mines and Geology, Haryana; Sub Divisional Officer (Civil), Tosham; Divisional Forest Officer Bhiwani; and District Mining Officer, Bhiwani.

After the incident, Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja had demanded a judicial probe monitored by a sitting Supreme Court judge. Holding the state's BJP-JJP government responsible for the incident, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Hooda had alleged that there had been a “scam of thousands of crores” in the Dadam mining zone. Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala too had alleged that illegal mining was going on under the Manohar Lal Khattar regime.

