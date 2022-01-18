Left Menu

Turkey warns against steps harming Bosnian territorial integrity

Reuters | Updated: 18-01-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 22:13 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged all parties in Bosnia to refrain from steps that could endanger the country's territorial integrity, amid a crisis over separatist moves by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.

At a joint news conference after meeting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Ankara, Erdogan added that the international community should act together to solve the crisis in Bosnia.

