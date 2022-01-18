Turkey warns against steps harming Bosnian territorial integrity
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday urged all parties in Bosnia to refrain from steps that could endanger the country's territorial integrity, amid a crisis over separatist moves by Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.
At a joint news conference after meeting Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Ankara, Erdogan added that the international community should act together to solve the crisis in Bosnia.
