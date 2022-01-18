Left Menu

R-Day functions should not be platform for political campaigning: Odisha SEC

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 18-01-2022 23:26 IST | Created: 18-01-2022 23:26 IST
With the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the ensuing panchayat elections in Odisha, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Tuesday said that the approaching Republic Day functions should not be a platform for political campaigning.

After receiving complaints from various quarters about the attendance of political dignitaries in the Republic Day celebrations, the SEC opined that there is no objection to the chief minister, cabinet ministers and ministers of state participating in the functions.

However, their speeches should confine to extolling the achievements of freedom fighters and martyrs in securing freedom of the country, glorification of the nation, and so on, it said, adding that under no circumstances should the event become a platform for political campaigning or for highlighting the achievements of the state government.

The commission has also decided that there shall be no tableau highlighting the achievements of the state government or departments during the celebrations.

The SEC, however, has no objection to the organisation of cultural functions in connection with Republic Day celebrations.

