UP polls: BJP MLA, three other file nominations in Mathura

A BJP MLA and three others filed nominations for two Assembly constituencies in the district on Tuesday, an official said.

BJP legislator Puran Prakash and Babita Devi of the SP-RLD filed their papers for the Baldeo constituency, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said. From Goverdhan constituency, Megh Shyam Singh filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate. Pritam Singh filed his nomination as an SP-RLD candidate. So far, 12 people have filed nominations from five constituencies of the district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)