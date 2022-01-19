Left Menu

Report: Spaniard said to be world's oldest man dies at 112

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 19-01-2022 00:04 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 00:04 IST
Saturnino de la Fuente, a Spaniard described by Guinness World Records as the world's oldest man, died Tuesday at the age of 112, a Spanish news report said.

De la Fuente passed away at home in León, a city in northwest Spain, the state-owned news agency EFE said.

Guinness World Records named De la Fuente as the world's oldest man last September but did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment. Authorities in León said they could not comment on a private matter.

He was born in the Puente Castro neighborhood of León on Feb. 11, 1909, Guinness World Records said.

De la Fuente was a cobbler by trade and started working in a shoe factory at age 13, EFE reported.

He survived the Spanish flu pandemic that broke out in 1918 and with his wife Antonina had eight children, followed by 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, according to EFE.

He was to be buried Wednesday at a local cemetery, the agency said.

