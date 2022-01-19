Left Menu

Up to 20 conservative MPs to submit letters of no confidence in UK PM on Wednesday -Daily Telegraph

As many as 20 Conservative Party members of parliament from the 2019 intake plan to submit letters of no confidence in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, a Daily Telegraph editor posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

The number could exceed the 54 letters required for a confidence vote on the prime minister, according to the tweet.

