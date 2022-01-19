UK PM Johnson faces plot to trigger leadership challenge

Left Menu

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Wednesday fighting to shore up his premiership after a revolt by his own lawmakers who are angry over a series of lockdown parties in Downing Street. "They might hit 54." An analysis by The Times newspaper showed that 58 Conservative lawmakers had criticised the prime minister.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-01-2022 12:27 IST | Created: 19-01-2022 12:24 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was on Wednesday fighting to shore up his premiership after a revolt by his own lawmakers who are angry over a series of lockdown parties in Downing Street. To trigger a leadership challenge, 54 of the 360 Conservative MPs in parliament must write letters of no confidence to the chairman of the party's "1922 Committee".

"Group of 2019 MPs to submit letters to try to hit threshold of 54 to trigger a contest," BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said. "They might hit 54." An analysis by The Times newspaper showed that 58 Conservative lawmakers had criticised the prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

